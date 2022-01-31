Carrboro man gets felony charge for presenting fraudulent certificate to get roofing contract, DOI says

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Carrboro man faces multiple charges for presenting false certifications to a property management company to get a roofing contract, the North Carolina Department of Insurance said Monday.

Thomas Jefferson Sappelt, 33, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor common law forgery. The state Department of Insurance said he showed a fraudulent certificate of liability of insurance in obtaining an $8,050 roofing contract from Resource Property Management.

The offenses happened between Aug. 20, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2022.

Sappelt is due in court on Feb. 14.

“Fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar go to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”