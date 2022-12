CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle Saturday night, according to Carrboro police.

Police said the man was hit while crossing East Main Street shortly after 9 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not charged because the pedestrian was “not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk,” according to police.