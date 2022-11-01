CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Legendary Carrboro musician Elizabeth “Libba” Cotten will be inducted posthumously into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The 37th annual ceremony will take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cotten, who died in 1987 at age 94, will be honored with the Early Influence Award in this year’s class, according to a release from the Town of Carrboro.

She is best known for the song she wrote called “Freight Train,” which is about the train she could hear from her childhood home in Carrboro.

Cotten toured across the country, recorded several albums and won a Grammy and a National Heritage Fellowship.

Other inductees in this year’s class are Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be awarded for Musical Excellence; Harry Belafonte for Early Influence; and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The entire ceremony will air on HBO, HBO Max, SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310 and Volume channel 106 at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19.