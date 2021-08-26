Carrboro police charge duo, including teen, in Aug. 5 shooting, burglary

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Carrboro police issued charges to two suspects in connection with an Aug. 5 shooting and burglary that occurred at a Carrboro home.

Tayquan Tylee Kenshon Pierre, 18, and a 16-year-old juvenile, whose name has not yet been released, have warrants out for shooting into an occupied dwelling, first-degree burglary, and larceny after breaking an entering.

Pierre also has a warrant for felony conspiracy and a stolen vehicle. He is currently at-large, but police do not believe there is a threat to the public, a release by the police department said Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred along the 800-block of Oak Avenue. The investigation points to the victim knowing at least one of the suspects.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.