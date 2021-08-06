Carrboro police investigating apartment burglary, shooting

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Carrboro police are investigating a burglary and shooting involving multiple suspects that occurred on Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to Oakwood Apartments in the 600-block of Oak Avenue in reference to a burglary and shooting that happened at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Police said a resident of one of the apartments came home to find multiple suspects inside their apartment. The resident and a friend gave chase and ran after the suspects as they fled from the apartment. While they were chasing the suspects through the apartment complex, one of the suspects “fired one shot from an unknown type [of] weapon.”

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said the suspects escaped and are still at large.

The victim called 911 after the suspects left the complex, police said.

The victim told police that multiple items were stolen from their home.

If you have additional information on this incident, contact Investigator Trey Kennedy with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7412, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.