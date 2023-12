CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Carrboro police are looking for two suspects for credit card fraud at a local business.

Police released photos of two men involved in the crime that happened on Sept. 22 at The Clean Machine, a bicycle shop at 104 W. Main St.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Carrboro Police Investigator Ron Trombley at 919-918-7415 or rtrombley@carrboronc.gov or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.