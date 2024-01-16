CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new way families who are struggling financially can receive some help. It’s called the Carrboro Family Financial Assistance Program.

According to the Town of Carrboro, the program was approved by its Town Council on Jan. 9 and applications have already opened up. The application period is open from Tuesday through Jan. 31.

The program’s specific areas of help include expenses of food, housing, utilities, transportation and childcare.

Partnering on the program are the Town of Carrboro’s Racial Equity Commission, Race and Equity Team, Housing and Community Services Department and the Orange County Department of Social Services.

Copies of the applications in both English and Spanish can be found on the town’s website here.

Complete applications can be dropped off at either of the below locations:

Southern Human Services Center, 2501 Homestead Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Hillsborough Commons, 113-B Mayo Street, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Here’s more information on the program and who’s eligible.

For questions, prospective applicants can contact Anita Jones-McNair by email or call 919-918-7381.