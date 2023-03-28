RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Carrboro woman has been charged with insurance fraud stemming from a Nov. 23, 2022 vehicle wreck.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced that 56-year-old Karen Denice Patillo was served with a criminal summons on March 18.

According to the summons, Patillo misrepresented the date and time of the accident when she filed a claim with Dairyland Insurance Co., Causey said.

Special agents with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division said Patillo was involved in the wreck, and then added insurance coverage after the wreck.

In addition, Patillo was charged with felony attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

“Insurance fraud hits consumers in the wallet,” Causey said. “Approximately 20 cents of every insurance premium dollar go to covering the cost of fraud. I’m fighting this by aggressively pursuing and prosecuting insurance fraud in North Carolina.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840.

Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.