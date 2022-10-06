HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested separately on Monday and Wednesday in connection with several robberies throughout the county, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the crimes took place between Sept. 12 and Sept. 28 between midnight and 5 a.m. Deputies said the suspects used burglary tools to enter the front door of convenience stores.

The suspects entered the Efland Supermarket, the PSM Mart on Highway 54 near the White Cross area, the BDS Mini-Mart off Highway 70-A, the Circle K at the corner of Highway 70 and St. Mary’s Road and the A to Z Quickie Mart on Highway 70 E.

After entering, deputies said the suspects stole cash and cigarettes. Investigators believe the suspects also stole a vehicle from White Cross Auto Sales, which they used to break into a store in Mebane.

Patrick Crisp, 44, and Jaquacey Smith, 25, were charged with multiple counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, damage to property and possession of burglary tools. Both suspects also face other charges in Orange County in connection with the larceny and possession of a motor vehicle.

Investigators from other jurisdictions also plan to file charges against Crisp and Smith for other break-ins. Crisp was taken to the Orange County Detention Center on Monday under a $160,000 bond. Smith was arrested in Alamance County on Wednesday and received a $70,000 bond. His transfer to Orange County is pending.

Deputies say a third person participated in at least one of the break-ins, but investigators have not confirmed their identity. If you have any information about these crimes, please contact Investigator Borland at (919) 245-2915.