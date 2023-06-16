CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — For the past three decades, Fire Chief Vencelin Harris has served the Chapel Hill community.

“It’s a little surreal,” Harris said during a reception at the Chapel Hill Public Library on Friday afternoon. Several people, town leaders and firefighters from multiple agencies attended to wish the fire chief well as he prepares for retirement.

“The people who work in Chapel Hill aren’t just employees, they’re family. We look out for each other in more than one way and that’s the part that I’m going to miss,” Harris said.

In 1994, Harris said he started his career with the fire department at the age of 20. He chuckled, “I saw an opportunity in the paper that I applied for and here I am today. I was in college thinking I was going to be an engineer!”

During those several years, Harris said he worked his way up and served many roles in the fire department. Those roles included captain, battalion chief, and emergency management coordinator in addition to becoming the town’s fire chief.

“He’s one of the first officers that I met,” said Raleigh Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Ray Enoch, who joined dozens of others to wish Harris farewell.

Enoch, who started his career in the fire service in Chapel Hill, added, “He’s been a friend, a role model and a mentor that I can contribute my success today.”

Interim Town Manager Christopher Blue also said he respected Harris’ hard work and dedication to the organization and the people he worked beside.

Blue, who was the town’s fire chief for several years, said he worked closely with Harris. He said, “I’ve seen that time and time again, the late nights that he’s at work or the fire scenes he would show up on in the middle of the night.” Blue added, “He’s been someone who’s seen this community through a lot of change and has always been a forward thinker.”

When Harris became Chapel Hill’s fire chief three years ago, Harris said he faced one of the most challenging times for the department during the pandemic. Harris said, “Through that, there were economic challenges, there were safety challenges, and with the help of my team we were able to navigate that in a very successful way.”

The chief also said the past years have come with tremendous growth and development in the area which have also created more challenges. He said taller buildings and denser neighborhoods have changed the department’s tactics.

Chapel Hill Council Member Jessica Anderson recognized some of Harris’ accomplishments. She said the fire chief has always kept a great relationship with council members and stated, “He’s delved into using metrics to make sure that all of our neighborhoods are covered the way they should be, he focuses on response time, he’s really partnered in amazing ways with all of our departments to make sure community service and safety are at the front of everything they do.”

As he prepares to retire, Harris hopes to see the fire department prosper and to see the employees continue to be prioritized. He said, “The Town has to continue to do a great job, and it already does by supporting the people that work for them, because it is those people that ensure that this town thrives — that this town is safe.”

Town officials recently announced that Jay Mebane, who has been the fire chief for the City of Burlington, will step into the position after Harris’s last day July 1st.