CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, students new and returning flooded UNC Chapel Hill’s campus dorms with boxes and carts full of items.

In anticipation of classes getting started up on Monday, sophomore Olivia Putman told CBS 17 she made sure to get to campus early to get settled in.

“The heat one…it’s super hot out, and then I think it’d be better to get ahead before a lot of crowds come here,” said Putman.

This year, UNC will welcome over 4,700 first year students. It’s their largest class ever.

Cars line up to unload students’ gear for move-in at UNC-Chapel Hill ahead of classes starting Monday. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

Jonah Dolgoff is returning for his second year. He said he’s pretty excited to be back to dive into the new classes.

He also said it will be great to “meet new friends and experience new things and continue on and hopefully beat duke in basketball this year.”

But even with all the excitement, UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said the university is taking extra measures this year when it comes to security.

“Over the past four to five months, we’ve put security cameras outside of every residence hall. Some of the residence halls had that previously, but we wanted to make sure that we had them at every site,” said Guskiewicz. In addition to the security cameras, Guskiewicz said UNC also added extra lighting to campus walkways to make sure students feel safe when walking around campus.