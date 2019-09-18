Changes come to one Orange County school after CBS 17 investigation

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Administrators have made a big change at an Orange County high school and parents say they have CBS 17 to thank for it.

There’s a new principal at Cedar Ridge High School, just one week after parents told CBS 17’s Kelly Kennedy about problems at the school. Billy Nicholson was one of those parents.

“We’re talking about our future of our children and the safety and security of staff, teachers, and students and they should feel safe going to school every day,” Nicholson said in an interview one week ago.

Fast forward seven days and we sat down with Nicholson again. Only this time, things have changed.

“I was shocked, but relieved in a lot of ways because, relief that was gonna have a change but shocked that it had taken something like a news station to come and get people to make a change,” Nicholson said today.

The district announced the news on its website. It says Cedar Ridge High School is excited to announce that Mr. Mitchell Stensland has been appointed interim principal of Cedar Ridge.

The website does not mention the former principal, Intisar Hamidullah, who many parents have wanted out since receiving an email from her last year, where she admits she had been made aware of school shooting threats but did not inform the community or the district.

“I think it’s a big relief,” Nicholson said. “I think the cloud is kind of off the school now. I can send my kid to school and not have to worry about getting a phone call or my kid telling me hey my schedules not right or hey I don’t feel safe or hey this is what happened. He can say I had a good day at school and I’m learning.”

The Orange County School Superintendent did not want to go on camera, but CBS 17 did speak with him over the phone. He told us Hamidullah has been transferred to a different school. He says new leadership was needed at cedar ridge. He said parent concerns and other factors went into the decision.

