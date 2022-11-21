CHAPEL HILL/DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Durham schools will experience delays and canceled bus routes for Tuesday.
Durham Public Schools said buses may be delayed or not in service on Tuesday. The routes include 15, 23, 28, 34, 35, 49, 50, 51, 85, 89, 115, 116, 121, 138, 163, 188, 200, 213, 220, 227, 609, 631 and 647.
Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said four bus routes that impact 10 schools will not have drivers on Tuesday morning. The routes and schools are:
- Bus 19 for Franklin Porter Graham, Culbreth Middle School and Phoenix Academy High School
- Bus 54 for Glenwood Elementary and Carrboro High
- Bus 81 for Estes Hills Elementary, Phillips Middle School, East Chapel Hill High School
- Bus 88 for Carrboro Elementary, McDougle Middle and Chapel Hill High School
- Bus 116 for Northside Elementary and Culbreth Middle School