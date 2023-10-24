CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Chapel Hill is preparing for Halloween with some road closures to help protect the projected thousands of people who will be downtown.

Plans include a closure of Franklin Street, Columbia Street, and a few connecting roads to vehicle traffic Oct. 31 to protect people walking, biking, and moving around downtown, police said.

What to expect downtown

The following roads will be closed from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Halloween:

Franklin Street: Raleigh Street to Church Street,

Columbia Street: Rosemary Street to Cameron Avenue

Roads that feed into these closed areas may also be closed during this time.

Prohibited items

Officers from the Chapel Hill, UNC-Chapel Hill, and Carrboro police departments along with Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be downtown on Halloween night.

Law enforcement officers will be looking for and removing prohibited items from the closed area, such as:

Open containers of alcohol.

Weapons, or items that look like or could be used as weapons.

Drones.

Anyone who brings these items will be asked to remove them from the area. Officers encourage anyone whose plans include alcohol to follow these safety steps and drink responsibly.

Although up to 15,000 people were expected to flood Franklin Street for the frightening festivities last year, rain and lightning kept attendance down.