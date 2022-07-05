The Town of Chapel Hill is asking for volunteers to help with food bank distributions (Town of Chapel Hill).

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Town of Chapel Hill is asking for community volunteers to help out with food bank distributions every Wednesday.

The food bank distribution site, located at the Eubanks Park and Ride lot in Chapel Hill, takes volunteers in up to four-hour increments to help pass out food to those who need it in the community.

Right now, the sign-up schedule runs every Wednesday through Aug. 31 and has 20 available slots per week.

Orange County is also providing a guide on what volunteers can expect to do during their volunteer hours.