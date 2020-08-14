Chapel Hill author shares ways to find joy in your life

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Vanessa Joy Walker is an author and adversity life stategist whose book, “Make Room for Joy,” details the obstacles she has faced in her own life and still managed to find joy.

She explains the difference between joy and happiness, shares her own struggles along the way, and offers inspiration and compassion for others who find themselves in a personally challenging time.

Her book is currently for sale through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and local book shops. You can find links to purchase it on her website.

