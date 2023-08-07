NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — A North Carolina child died after being pulled from a Nags Head motel pool Sunday.

Nags Head Public Information Officer Roberta Thuman says Nags Head’s Police and Fire Departments responded to the Colonial Inn at 3329 South Virginia Dare Trail just after 11:05 a.m.

When crews arrived, a 10-year-old Chapel Hill boy was receiving CPR from bystanders.

The boy was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation, and currently no charges are expected, Thuman said in the news release.

“The Town requests that the public keep the boy’s family and friends in their thoughts during this difficult time,” the news release said.

The boy’s name was not released.