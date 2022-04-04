CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC students were in line early Monday morning to make sure they had a place to watch the national title game.

Sup Dogs on Franklin Street started taking reservations Monday morning and the first group of students showed up around midnight.

“We have a party of about 15 so we’re all taking shifts and we got here at 12:30,” said student Riya Vasa.

These students believe the Tar Heels will bring home a championship but no matter what happens, they’re proud of the run this team has made.

“Even if we don’t come home with a natty, this was an awesome run for a first-year head coach so no matter what happens today, we still beat Coach K in his last game ever,” said student Haley Hall.

Fans can still watch the game from the Smith Center. Doors open at 8:15 p.m.