CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — You couldn’t miss the crowd of people who headed out to Franklin Street over the weekend — many of them carrying bouquets of flowers and wearing caps and gowns.

“First of all, it’s Mother’s Day, so I have to take my mom out,” said Nick Bertos who was among that crowd in Chapel Hill.

Bertos was also one of 6,500 UNC students to graduate on Sunday at Kenan Stadium.

“All of my family came from New York for graduation so we’re just all celebrating together… We’re a big Greek family so that’s been the whole vibe this weekend,” he said.

The weekend wasn’t just big for mothers and graduates but businesses, too.

Anyelin De La Cruz, who works at Que Chula Craft Tacos and Tequila Bar on Franklin Street, said employees at the business had been prepping ahead of the rush.

“All the students are graduating and this is a college town so it’s really busy right now — all the businesses are pretty much preparing.”

Cruz said the business brought on more staff to help during the busy weekend and noticed the rush as soon as their doors opened at 11 a.m. Cruz expected that rush to carry throughout the day and said the restaurant had reservations booked through 9 p.m.

Juli Chalk, a bartender at Four Corners, said their restaurant also prepped ahead of the big weekend.

“We had a lot of staff graduating, as well, and we wanted to make sure they didn’t have to worry about work all this weekend, so we definitely had a lot of people stepping up,” she said.

Chalk said the restaurant on Franklin Street has been serving customers for more than 40 years which also made the weekend more meaningful.

“I have parents who went to school here when they were younger and they’re coming back and saying, ‘I used to come out here on a Friday night,’ and they’re sharing their stories.”

Cruz also said it meant a lot to see families celebrate at their location.

“For us, it’s like a heart-felt moment, especially seeing older generations with the newer generations… Everybody coming together.”

Staff working at Raleigh-Durham International Airport also expected a busier weekend. RDU anticipated more than 177,000 passengers to fly through the airport during Mother’s Day weekend. It’s a 22.7 percent increase over the same weekend last year.