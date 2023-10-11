CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The red trailer sandwiched in between a couple of businesses near West Franklin Street in Chapel Hill is Tin Cup Joe.

“It’s exceptionally good,” mentioned Mandey Brown.

Chris Jordan runs the coffee shop.

“He has a coffee background. He learned at a coffee shop. Another local independent coffee shop. He just learned the right way to do it,” Brown stated.

Brown owns both Rougarou and Zog’s less than a mile away. She’s friends with Jordan.

“17 years I’ve been friends with this dude. It made me angry. It made me angry,” Brown said.

She’s angry because she said someone broke into Tin Cup Joe.

“It happened overnight. Someone smashed his window and stole all his milk and honey and different things he needs to make his coffee,” explained Brown.

Brown said thieves also took all the cash out of the register.

Someone reported the break-in to Chapel Hill police Saturday morning. They said they’re investigating.

“He’s very modest. He would never ask for help,” Brown said.

This week, Brown posted about what happened on Facebook and started raising money.

“The Chapel Hill-Carrboro foodie group, I posted there and that was very helpful. There are a lot of people that didn’t know he was there that ended up going out and trying his coffee,” she explained.

As of Wednesday, Brown said she’s already given Jordan $15,000 of what she’s raised.

“It’s not a million dollars, but it’s way more than I thought,” she said. “Every time something crappy happens to one of us, somebody else helps out.”

Brown and Jordan said they’re thankful for the community support.

So far, Chapel Hill police have not made an arrest in this case.