CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the biggest nights on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill will have to wait until next year as mother nature postponed the big party.

Monday night, Chapel Hill officials decided to forego closing Franklin Street night due to heavy rain and lighting.

“I kind of wasn’t paying attention to the weather,” Marlon Rodriguez said. “I came out, got wet and still enjoyed it.”

The rain dissipated around 9 p.m., when more party-goers came out to celebrate, but not as many as in years past.

This would have been the first Franklin Street Halloween shutdown since the pandemic started as COVID-19 precautions kept the town from fully celebrating for the past two years.

“It’s Halloween, we’re not able to just go door to door and get candy anymore so we might as well have some fun,” Austin Foushe said.

Chapel Hill officials said they did not have any arrests or major incidents Monday night.