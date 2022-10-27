CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools announced in a Facebook post that three bus routes will not have bus drivers on Friday morning due to the ongoing bus driver shortage.

The three bus routes that will not have a driver on Friday morning are:

Bus 56- Rashkis Elementary School, Culbreth Middle School, Carrboro High School

Bus 253- Smith Middle School

Bus 110- East Chapel Hill High School (Bus 110’s elementary and middle school will have a driver)

“We ask that families please consider alternate travel arrangements for school in the morning, or contact our transportation office at 919-942-5045 beginning at 6:30 a.m. and we will arrange to have a bus pick up your student as soon as one can be made available,” said Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

The school system also said that students would not be considered tardy as a result of the shortage.

The school system also said that they have “exhausted our list of available substitutes and qualified staff who assist us.”

To track the status of your student’s bus, download the “Here Comes the Bus App” and include your student’s school ID number and the district code of 86446.