CHAPEL HILL/CARRBORO, N.C. – (WNCN) – Air conditioning failure is affecting Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools’ summer programs this week, the school system announced.

“Today we discovered that the air conditioning at McDougle Elementary (and) Middle Schools has failed and will require substantial repairs that will take approximately a month to complete,” an official announcement read. “As a result, all summer programs, camps and after-camp care programs at McDougle Elementary (and) Middle schools are canceled on Wednesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 7.”

Additionally, the announcement outlined how specific programs will operate for the next two days:

Wednesday and Thursday, July 6-7, will now be teacher workdays, and students will have independent learning days at home. (This will allow teachers to move materials and set up new classrooms in schools that have working air conditioning.)

All elementary summer programs at McDougle Elementary School, including Read to Achieve, Jump into Kindergarten, After Camp, will be canceled on Wed. and Thurs., July 6-7.

The programs at McDougle Elementary School will be moved to Morris Grove Elementary School, starting on Mon., July 11.

All middle school summer programs at McDougle Middle School will be canceled on Wed. and Thurs., July 6-7. The programs at McDougle Middle School will be moved to Culbreth Middle School starting on Mon., July 11.

Students in EC/AC classes at McDougle Middle School will be moved to Phillips Middle School starting on Mon., July 11.

Finally, students attending the full day camp through Community Schools at McDougle Elementary School will move to Morris Grove Elementary School starting on Monday, July 11.

Additionally, the school system said transportation and food service will continue to be provided at the new locations starting on Monday, July 11.

Furthermore, the official statement said teachers will be reaching out to students’ families by Wednesday with additional information.