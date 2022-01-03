Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools cancels classes, closes schools and offices due to weather

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will be closed Monday due to severe weather in the area, the district announced.

The district said all schools and offices will be closed today. The closure “includes in-person and virtual learning, as well as…after-school and extracurricular programs and activities.”

District officials announced at 5:30 a.m. that after-school and extracurricular programs and activities were canceled. The decision to cancel those activities expanded to the closure of all district schools and offices after a 5:45 a.m. Flash Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service and reports came in about thousands without power in Chapel Hill, the district said. Snow is also expected in the area later on Monday.

Andy Jenks, the district’s chief communications officer, apologized in the message to students, staff and families “for the multiple messages related to this weather system.”

Jenks went on to say that, “It will always be our goal to make decisions as quickly as possible and to announce them in a timely manner. We’ll do better next time.”

Orange County Schools also canceled classes for Monday. The decision to cancel was made on Sunday.

Heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms moved into parts of central North Carolina early on Monday.

As cold air moves in and wraps around moisture, temperatures will quickly drop near freezing allowing a change over to snow. The best chance for snow will be in northern North Carolina and southern Virginia, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 4 p.m. for Granville, Person, and Mecklenburg Counties.

Monday will end cold with some sunshine. The temperature will be freezing by 8 p.m. Tonight’s low will be in the 20s and it will be dry.