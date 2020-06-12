Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools names interim superintendent

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education on Thursday named Dr. Jim Causby as its interim superintendent. He will take office July 1 and will serve until a permanent superintendent is elected, a news release said.

Causby previously served as CHCCS interim superintendent from August 2016 through March 2017. He most recently served as the interim head of Johnston County Public Schools – a position he abruptly resigned from on Jan. 10 as the district faced a nearly $9 million budget shortfall.

According to the news release, CHCCS believes Causby’s experience will help provide stability and allow him to “hit the ground running as the school district navigates the serious challenges posed by the current pandemic.”

Causby’s more than two decades as a superintendent in North Carolina also includes stops in Swain and Polk counties.

“I am highly honored and excited to be asked to return to CHCCS as interim superintendent. CHCCS is among the best school systems in the United States, and is committed to providing high-quality educational opportunities for every student. I pledge to do my very best to maintain and meet these high levels of expectation during the board’s search for a new superintendent.” Dr. Jim Causby

