Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools names new superintendent

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Dr. Nyah Hamlett will assume the position of superintendent for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools beginning on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education announced the news Monday. Hamlett previously was chief of staff for Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia since 2019, serving as a strategic advisor to that school district’s superintendent and other cabinet members.

Prior to that, Hamlett spent twelve years with the Henrico County Public Schools in Virginia at both the school and central office levels, ultimately working for five years as assistant superintendent for instructional support.

Under Dr. Hamlett’s leadership, Henrico County Public Schools won first place in the National School Boards Association’s 2017 Magna Awards for the district’s overhaul of the code of student conduct and its development of preventative behavioral support programs.

“The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education unanimously and enthusiastically supports the selection of Dr. Nyah Hamlett as our next superintendent,” said board chair Mary Ann Wolf. “We are certain that Dr. Hamlett’s demonstrated commitment to equity, communication, and transparency makes her selection a strong choice for our schools and our community.”

Hamlett began her career as a special education teacher in the Virginia Beach City Public Schools.