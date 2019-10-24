Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools eliminates drug-sniffing dogs on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — This week, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools (CHCCS) are saying no to drug-sniffing dogs.

CHCCS Superintendent Dr. Pamela Baldwin responded to local civil rights attorneys in a letter Tuesday.

Concerns of these searches were brought up by Orange County Commissioner Mark Dorosin, who’s also a managing attorney with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights.

In an email obtained by CBS 17, Carrboro High School’s Principal Beverly Rudolph sent a message to parents in September, saying that K-9 officers were brought one day during a fire drill.



“I am glad to say that while the dogs picked up some scents, no students were found to have drugs,” Rudolph said in the email. “That does not mean, of course, that there are no drugs on our campus.”



Dorosin told CBS 17 a concerned parent reached out to him, leading him and other attorneys to write a letter to the district asking to stop using drug-sniffing dogs.

“This was not the appropriate way to go about it,” Dorosin said. “We believe that the use of drug-sniffing dogs treats every student as a suspect in the school, and creates an environment of fear, hostility, and distrust.”



In the letter addressed to attorneys, Baldwin said, “After discussing this issue with school-based staff, I am suspending the use of dog searches. I am hopeful that our education, mental health, and other initiatives — and the constant vigilance of our teachers and staff — will prevent an escalation in drug activity on campus. We will continue to monitor and utilize strategies and resources available to us in the event that there is an escalation.”

Carrboro High School parent Anthony Altemara has questions and is initially against the move.

“You have to keep the substances out of the schools so, dogs being in schools, I think that’s a tool,” Altemara said.

Meanwhile CHS parent Joseph White thinks it’s a step in the right direction.

“It opens up other options that don’t involve law enforcement,” White said. “It opens up ways that [the] administration can get involved, and find ways to find out who may have problems with drugs.”

CBS 17 reached out to Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) officials, who said they’re not considering a similar move.

CBS 17 also obtained data from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (DPI).

When looking at the total number of acts for each local education agency (LEA) or charter school in 2017-2018, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools reported 30 related to possession of a controlled substance.

