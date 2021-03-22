Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools students return to class for first time in a year

CARRBORO, N.C. — Students in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district returned to class Monday after most of them hadn’t been in the classroom in a year.

The district says it’s dividing students into groups and rotating who’s in person and who’s not. Michael Hallquist and his family moved here during the pandemic and Monday was his son’s first in-person day at this school.

“Having been at home the past year, it’s slowly gotten more and more tricky to manage so it’s just nice he’ll be with friends,” Hallquist said.

As students return, the district says masks are required for students and can only be taken off while eating or drinking — and no visitors are allowed in the building. Schools will also strictly enforce social distancing.

“We usually have students grouped in tables together to work collaboratively so it feels a little more separated in that way,” said Amy Rickard, principal at Morris Grove Elementary School.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools also changed their bell schedules to allow more time for bus drivers to sanitize buses before going to the next school.