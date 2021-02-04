Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools students to return to classrooms beginning April 19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools will return to classrooms beginning April 19, the school board decided Thursday.

The school district will move into “Plan B,” which is a hybrid of remote and in-person learning, on April 19. Pre-K through second grades will be split into cohorts with one group getting in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other being in school on Thursdays and Fridays. When they’re not in school, they’ll be learning remotely. Wednesdays are remote days for all students.

Other grades will be phased in shortly after. Grades three through eight will be split into two cohorts and begin their hybrid schedule on April 26, according to the district’s plan.

The board of education will determine a plan for moving high schools to “Plan B” at a later date.