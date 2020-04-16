Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools superintendent resigns

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Superintendent Pam Baldwin submitted her resignation effective June 30 to the district’s Board of Education, according to a news release from the district.

The Board approved her resignation and the corresponding resignation agreement at the board meeting Thursday.

“The Board of Education thanks the Superintendent for her hard work and dedication to the District’s students, staff, and families. From the start, Dr. Baldwin was charged with focusing on our traditionally underserved students,” a release from the district said.

Baldwin will continue to serve the district through June 30 after her planned return from leave on April 27.

“I am excited and committed to continuing to serve our district for the next few months as the system makes this transition. I wish our school system continued success and most importantly, I wish the children of our community every accomplishment and all of the blessings they work so hard for every day, now and forever. These young people are who give me hope for a just, equitable, and kind world. It has been my honor to serve them” stated Dr. Baldwin.

