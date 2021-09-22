Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools using grant money to fill 30 positions focused on COVID-19

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools received a federal “strong schools” grant allowing them to fill nearly 30 positions focused on COVID-19 issues, including contact tracers and several nursing jobs.

While the district is reporting zero cases districtwide as of Wednesday afternoon, district spokesperson Andy Jenks says COVID-19 is putting a lot of pressure on nurses districtwide so they’re hoping to lighten their load.

“They are maxed out, morning, noon, and night with contact tracing communication, other COVID related protocols where this particular grant will do a good job in terms of supporting them,” Jenks said.

The grant will pay for these jobs for one year.

We asked district leaders what happens if someone wants to stay on permanently and they say it depends on if that funding lasts into next year and what schools need at that time.

“Even though they are one-year positions funded by a grant they have full benefits for that entire year so we hope folks don’t assume it’s a part-time position without any benefits, quite the opposite,” Jenks said.

The district says several people have applied for the jobs and they’ll start interviews next week.

