Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Hillsborough considering more LGBT protections after moratorium

Orange County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Three North Carolina municipalities plan this week to discuss ordinances to expand more anti-discrimination protections to LGBT citizens.

Town boards for these Orange County communities have placed proposals on their agendas on successive nights, beginning Monday in Hillsborough. Carrboro’s council meets Tuesday and Chapel Hill’s on Wednesday.

RELATED: NC’s ban on local nondiscrimination ordinances expires

Gay-rights groups say the ordinances, if enacted, would be the first approved since the General Assembly’s 3 1/2-year pause on such rules expired Dec. 1, 2020. These groups have urged their passage by towns and cities. The moratorium emerged from a compromise between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers to do away with the state’s 2016 “bathroom bill” related to transgender people.

The ordinances would make it unlawful within town limits for businesses to discriminate in employment and in offering goods and services to the public on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and other differences. Some proposals would subject violators to misdemeanors and fines.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Click here to see what’s trending on CBS17.com >

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories