CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — This year’s Chapel Hill-Carrboro Community Holiday Parade will be held without any motor vehicles.

This is according to the parade participation form on the Chapel Hill Arts and Culture website.

Participants in the parade will be able to walk, dance, bike, and scooter in the parade, according to the website.

“We’re seeking community organizations with diverse cultural and faith traditions to participate in our first non-vehicular parade,” according to the website.

The theme of the 2023 parade on Dec. 9 is “Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland.” The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 12.

This is the latest parade in the Triangle to go motorless. Raleigh officials initially canceled its Christmas parade, but reversed course and said it will go on without cars and motorized floats, citing safety concerns. This decision came after a girl who was participating in the 2022 parade was killed after being struck by a pickup truck that was pulling a float.

On Tuesday, organizers of the Raleigh Veterans Day Parade decided to cancel their parade after the City of Raleigh confirmed with CBS 17 that there wouldn’t be motorized vehicles in the parade.

“Earlier this year, the parade’s planning team made the decision to remove motor vehicles from the 2023 Community Holiday Parade for the safety of both participants and spectators. This decision also demonstrates Chapel Hill and Carrboro’s commitment to environmental sustainability,” a news release from the Town of Chapel Hill stated.

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. The parade route begins at 140 West Plaza, travels along Franklin Street in Chapel Hill, proceeds to Main Street in Carrboro, and ends at Carrboro Town Hall.

Parade units are encouraged to decorate with a winter theme and should plan to entertain or engage spectators, the release stated. Organizations with diverse cultural and faith traditions are encouraged to apply via the Community Arts & Culture website.

“We’re lucky to have such a diverse array of community groups and organizations here in Chapel Hill and Carrboro. They’re what make the Holiday Parade such a fun, festive, and uniquely local event. We’re looking forward to this year’s parade!,” Community Arts & Culture’s Interim Director Meeghan Rosen said.