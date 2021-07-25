Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools continue to deal with bus driver shortage; $2K bonuses to be offered

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s crunch time for schools throughout the Triangle trying to hire enough bus drivers before the school year starts.

In the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, leaders have spent the past few months recruiting bus driver applicants. The district says it needs to fill nearly 30 spots but those new hires won’t be ready to drive on the first day.

“It is approximately a six-week process they’ve got from application to actually obtaining your CDL,” said Brad Johnson, transportation director.

The school board just approved $2,000 signing bonuses for newly-hired drivers.

The big question parents have: is this going to impact bus routes? Johnson says it’s unavoidable with the shortage they’re facing but they’ll notify parents at least two weeks before the first day to let them know if their child will be affected.

“We are trying everything we can to minimize that so that it’s not as disruptive to our families in this community,” Johnson said.