Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools getting head start on recruiting bus drivers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools say they’re getting an early start on recruiting bus drivers for next year after struggling to fill positions for this year.

The district says they’re starting early because it could take a couple of months to get drivers trained and certified.

Transportation director Brad Johnson says because there aren’t many drivers with commercial driver’s licenses out there right now, the district is competing not only with other districts, but also other industries.

“We are expecting to be just barely getting by but we’re hoping that by having this campaign and by having Dr. Hamlett to reach out to the community, that we won’t be in that situation in August,” Johnson said.

