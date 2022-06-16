Students return to school in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill-Carrboro County Schools announced Thursday that it will provide free meals and activities this summer starting next week.

Starting Tuesday, any students age 18 and under can visit several locations for a free meal.

Northside Elementary School will have meals Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The following community sites will have meals also Mondays through Thursdays, except on holidays:

Airport Gardens, 859 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.,10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Dobbins Hill, 1749 Dobbins Dr., 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Eastwood Apartments, 100 Billie Holiday Ct., 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

Pritchard Ave, 722 Pritchard Ave. Ext., 10:30 a.m.-11:15 a.m.

180 West CH Club, Intersection of Tar Hill Drive and BPW Club Rd., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Craig/Gomains, 605 Gomains Ave., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Colony Woods, 1700 Jackie Robinson St., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Pinegate Apartments, 100 Pinegate Cir., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Ridgefield Apartments, 398 South Estes Dr., 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Students can pick up Friday lunches on Thursdays.