Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools seeing increase in substitute teachers, but still not enough, district says

Lori Manz, who is normally a curriculum specialist in the Teaching and Learning Department at the Ocean View School District, substitute teaches in a 7th grade math class at Vista View Middle School in Huntington Beach, CA. Many schools are doing what they can to fill staff absences during COVID-19. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Two months after the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school district increased substitute teacher pay, the district tells CBS 17 there is still a big need for subs.

We told you in November when the school board approved the raise that licensed substitutes are now making $135 per day while unlicensed ones are making $125.

District spokesperson Andy Jenks said since then, the district has been able to bring in more subs, but it still isn’t enough.

“I think the incentives are helping,” Jenks said. “Imagine where we’d be without them, but I still think it’s very, very reasonable to say the need is significant,” Jenks said.

COVID-19 is causing more teachers to call out sick and it’s leaving school staff in a pinch.

“Sometimes, a position isn’t filled for whatever reason and so, you have teachers covering other teachers’ classrooms or administrators who are dropping in for whatever reason,” Jenks said.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro’s sub pay is among the highest in the Triangle and the district tells CBS 17 it won’t rule out other options to bring in more applicants.

