CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School District is considering some big changes for next year that could affect your child’s bus route.

Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools tell CBS 17 this is because of the district’s ongoing bus driver shortage. CHCCS only has 37 drivers on staff and nearly 40 vacancies. It’s led to a number of transportation issues this school year.

“We share in their frustration and sense of urgency. It’s been an issue for us and for our families for a long time, longer than anyone has wanted it to be,” said Andy Jenks, CHCCS chief communications officer.

The district sent out a survey to parents wanting to get their input on ways to work around the driver shortage. Chapel Hill-Carrboro is looking at several possibilities, including adjusted start times for elementary schools or switching to a hub system for some students in magnet programs where kids could be dropped off in a centralized location, then a bus takes them to school.

The survey is all about finding out what families are okay with. The district says parents have until Monday morning at 7:30 a.m. to finish the survey. Parents can find it in their email.