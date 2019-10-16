Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools spent $6,500 on trip to Jamaica to recruit teachers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Finding quality teachers is no easy task for any of the local school districts in North Carolina.

But Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools went more than the extra mile to find educators and spent several thousands of dollars to make it happen.

Officials with the school system confirmed in an email that three school officials went to Jamaica to recruit teachers.

In an email last week, the head of human resources, executive director of secondary schools, and executive director of elementary schools all went to Jamaica.

The district said they spent $6,551 on the trip.

A school spokesperson confirmed they hired four experienced, licensed teachers from Jamaica.

The spokesperson said the three officials went there with other North Carolina districts who were in the country working with an agency called Global Teaching Partners.

The district said the money they spent comes from state funds designated for international teacher recruitment.

No one from the district would speak on camera about the trip, but they did send the following statement:

“There are some eye-popping stats produced in recent years that show the huge drop off in the number of education majors at North Carolina colleges. There simply aren’t enough graduates to fill the demand in our state,” said Jeffrey Nash, Office of Community Relations for Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools

CBS 17 is told school board members will be talking about the international teacher recruitment at their meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.

