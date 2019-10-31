Chapel Hill getting ready for massive Halloween celebration on Franklin Street

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin Street will close to regular traffic at 8 p.m. as Chapel Hill hosts its annual Halloween celebration.

“Halloween on Franklin Street is a local tradition that puts the creativity of our community on full display,” said Chapel Hill Town Manager Maurice Jones. “Our goal is for everyone to have a wonderful evening together in our Downtown and to return safely home at the end of the night.”

Town officials are expecting large crowds and Franklin Street will remain closed to traffic until 10:30 p.m.

Alcohol will not be permitted on the closed portion of Franklin Street and alcohol checkpoints along with DWI enforcement will be in place.

Prohibited Items:

Unlicensed drones (click here for more information)

Costume accessories that look like weapons

Weapons

Alcoholic beverages

Glass bottles

Paint

Fireworks and explosives

Flammable substances

Animals

Coolers

Getting Around:

Street Closures

Franklin Street from Church Street to Raleigh Street

Columbia Street from Rosemary Street to Cameron Avenue

South Road from Columbia Street to Raleigh Street

Cameron Avenue from Columbia Street to Raleigh Street

Skipper Bowles Drive

Williamson Drive

Chapel Hill Transit and Safe Ride Buses

Chapel Hill Transit will adjust some routes and schedules on Thursday evening to accommodate Halloween on Franklin Street. The following schedule modifications will be in effect:

CW Route — Last bus will leave Pittsboro Street Credit Union at 7:46 p.m.

CM Route — Last bus will leave Jones Ferry park and ride at 7:10 p.m.

D Route — Last bus will depart E. Franklin Street at Carolina Coffee Shop at 6:50 p.m. and will end at Sagebrook Apartments at 7:31 p.m.

F Route: The last Route F toward Colony Woods will depart Old Fayetteville Road. at Pine Grove at 6:50 p.m. and will end at Colony Woods at 7:45 p.m. The last Route F toward Pine Grove will depart Colony Woods Drive at Overland Drive. at 6:45 p.m. and will end at Pine Grove at 7:50 p.m.



G Route: The last Route G toward Booker Creek will depart University Place at 7:02 p.m. and will end at Booker Creek Road Apartments at 7:47 p.m. The last Route G toward University Place will depart Booker Creek at 6:53 p.m. and will arrive at University Place at 7:43 p.m.

J Route: The last Route J toward Rock Creek Apartments will depart Jones Ferry Road at Davie Road at 7:32 p.m. and will end at Rock Creek Apartments at 7:56 p.m. The last Route J toward Collins Crossing will depart Rock Haven Road at Rock Creek West at 7:30 and will end at Collins Crossing at 8:02 p.m.

NS Route—Last buses will depart the Eubanks Park and Ride at 7:40 p.m., and from the Southern Village Park and Ride at 7:45 p.m.

NU Route—Last bus will depart South Road at Student Stores at 7:20 p.m. and will go out of service at the RR Lot at 7:44 p.m.

EZ Rider service will end at 7:30 p.m.

Safe Ride buses will operate after Franklin Street is reopened.

There will be no bus shuttles operating from park and ride lots to Halloween on Franklin Street.

Due to road closures and traffic pattern changes, Chapel Hill Transit may be unable to operate all published schedules. The delays will also impact Next­Bus predictions.

Questions: Please contact a CHT customer service representative at 919-969-4900 (press 1) or email chtransit@townofchapelhill.org.

Parking:

There will be limited parking in downtown. Vehicles parked on streets to be closed will be towed beginning at 6 p.m.

Vehicles that are illegally parked will be ticketed and towed, with a minimum recovery cost of $140 plus the cost of the ticket.

Special Event Rate parking of $20 will be in effect starting at 5 p.m. at Wallace Parking Deck, Rosemary Deck, Rosemary/ Columbia Lot, and 140 West Parking Deck. Click here for parking information.

For the latest UNC public safety information on Halloween (street closures and parking restrictions) click here.

