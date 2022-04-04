CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The NCAA National Championship is currently underway in New Orleans and students to central North Carolina residents and people working during the game are taking part in repping the Tar Heel blue.

The eighth-seeded University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is going for its seventh all-time national championship, last defeating the University of Gonzaga in 2017.

As for its opponent, the University of Kansas, it last won in 2009 against Texas Tech University and is going for its 10th title.

















Students and UNC fans fill the Dean Dome on the Tar Heels campus, while local fans and workers also send in photos of support (Photos contributed to CBS 17).

