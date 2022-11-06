CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Runners and walkers in Chapel Hill grabbed their running shoes and spent their Saturday night working toward a cause.

“There is too much love surrounding these communities and quite frankly too many churches that need to step up,” said Senior Pastor Paul Burgess of University Baptist Church.

Burgess helped organize the “Franklin All Nighter” to raise money and awareness for students seeking mental health assistance on college campuses.

Through teary eyes, Burgess said, “Just last week, our neighbors at NC State saw another student die by suicide- that’s three in one semester for them. UNC had a semester like that not long ago. These tragedies do not need to keep happening.”

Burgess said the money raised will also help people who are struggling financially to pay for mental health medication.

At sundown, the walk/run kicked off with music and smiles.

Several people set up booths outside the church to help make mental health resources available.

Ted Barrow, who lives in Chapel Hill, said he came out to support the cause.

“We know people in the church who have had problems in the past and they’re out here walking and running too because of the help they’ve gotten in the past,” he said.

Burgess said it’s the first time the church has put on the fundraising event and said he felt that University Baptist Church needed to step up.

Not only has Burgess struggled with anxiety and depression, but the pastor said there’s a stigma that he hopes to break.

“For some reason, we treat it differently and churches have contributed to an extra amount of stigma in some communities,” Burgess said.

He said depression isn’t a lack of faith or trust in God.

“These are illnesses that we deal with just like any other,” he added.

Before the event started, Burgess said he was thrilled to announce that the church had raised thousands of dollars beyond their goal.

The money raised will support Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at UNC which supports students seeking mental health counsel on campus; Street Outreach, Harm Reduction, and Deflection (SOHRAD) that helps the homeless population in Orange County; and student-led campus organizations focused on mental wellness.

The event will wrap up in the morning with a breakfast and celebration.

Burgess said the run symbolizes the long difficult trudge through the darkness, but one that comes with strength through community support.

For anyone who would like to support the cause, they can visit Franklin All Nighter Online Donations or check out Franklin All Nighter on social media.