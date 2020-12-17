Chapel Hill community rallies around delivery driver who was shot 4 times

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A local community is rallying around a delivery driver who was shot four times Friday night, as police continue their search for his shooter.

“He’s just a great guy,” said Susan Coe. “He’s funny. He’s got a huge sense of humor.”

For the past several months Susan Coe and Robert Perry have worked side by side at the Insomnia Cookies on Franklin St. in Chapel Hill.

“There’s no limit to things he’ll do for people,” said Coe.

Friday night Perry was making one last delivery before closing time when he was shot several times during a carjacking in the 300 block of Umstead Drive.

“It’s very upsetting to everybody at work that somebody so close to us could endure such a gruesome attack,” said Coe.

After several days in the hospital Perry’s prognosis is still up in the air.

“It doesn’t matter if they come out and tell him he may be paralyzed he said he’s going to put in the work necessary to get back on his feet again,” said Coe.

Coe set up a GoFundMe to help her friend, and in less than a week, it has already raised more than $11,000.

“I set the goal at $5,000 and that’s not a drop in the bucket compared to what he may need,” said Coe.

While Chapel Hill police continue searching for the shooter, and his car, Coe says Perry wants everyone to know one thing.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of news they give him because he’s going to overcome whatever they throw at him,” said Coe.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward from crime stoppers.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe click here.