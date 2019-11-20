Chapel Hill considering $16M parking deck to keep up with downtown growth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A new parking garage could be coming to downtown Chapel Hill.

The West End parking deck is being considered for W. Franklin Street.

Engineers wrapped up a study which found parking spaces are needed to keep up with growth in downtown.

Gov. Roy Cooper at an announcement in Chapel Hill on Nov. 19, 2019 (CBS 17)

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Well, a healthcare IT firm, is adding 400 new tech jobs in Chapel Hill.

According to the town’s agenda, the parking deck will cost about $16 million dollars.

The town manager is expected to consider financing options and set a public hearing on Feb. 12, 2020. It would give the council and public a chance to talk about the project and a parking payment-in-lieu-program.

