Chapel Hill considering $16M parking deck to keep up with downtown growth

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A new parking garage could be coming to downtown Chapel Hill.
The West End parking deck is being considered for W. Franklin Street.
Engineers wrapped up a study which found parking spaces are needed to keep up with growth in downtown.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Well, a healthcare IT firm, is adding 400 new tech jobs in Chapel Hill.
According to the town’s agenda, the parking deck will cost about $16 million dollars.
The town manager is expected to consider financing options and set a public hearing on Feb. 12, 2020. It would give the council and public a chance to talk about the project and a parking payment-in-lieu-program.
