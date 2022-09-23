One major idea would be to create a mutli-use path along Franklin Street. Photo courtesy of Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be the most well-known street in North Carolina.

Franklin Street is certainly the best-known street in Chapel Hill and in the world of basketball.

During key wins by UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team, the street is flooded with Tar Heel fans.

But, the street is also a key part of the town with many shops and a good deal of traffic — both pedestrians and cars.

But now, the Chapel Hill Town Council is exploring a redesign of Franklin Street — and transferring maintenance of the road to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The various ideas for a new design are explained in a presentation created by the town.

Some include low-cost options such as keeping the current design, but adding certain bike/pedestrian improvements and keeping the maintenance with the town.

Other ideas include adding major intersection safety improvements and adding art in pedestrian right-of-way areas.

Another idea has Franklin Street getting more bike lanes and small parks called “parklets” installed in right-of-way areas — which could add more space for restaurants and businesses.

One major proposal would be to create a mutli-use path along the street. The costly idea would feature a path for walking and bicyclists beside a two-lane road for vehicles. The concept would likely require complete road reconstruction and resurfacing.

The most comprehensive proposal would be to completely reconstruct Franklin Street to “rethink everything” from building faces, sidewalks, green infrastructure and storm water systems.

It would allow for “traffic calming” and provide more space for commerce and restaurants. But, it would require “significant funding” and impact businesses during construction.

One idea even has Franklin Street being returned to its state before COVID-19. That would mean four lanes of traffic but bike lanes would need to be removed.

Town staff will present the options from the presentation to Town Council at their Oct. 12 Regular Meeting.

Town officials want residents to take a survey about what they would like to see.