RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill man used a lucky Chuck E. Cheese coin from 2010 — the year he was married — to scratch off a lottery ticket that won him $2 million last week.

Bobby Gary bought a $20 lottery ticket at Harris Teeter on Hillsborough Road in Durham, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

He found the Chuck E. Cheese coin recently while cleaning out his car.

Bobby Gary with the Chuck E. Cheese coin. Photo courtesy: N.C. Education Lottery

The lucky Chuck E. Cheese coin from 2010. Photo courtesy: N.C. Education Lottery

Bobby and Crystal Gary. Photo courtesy: N.C. Education Lottery

“I said, ‘I feel like it is going to bring me luck. And it did,'” Gary said. “I told myself, ‘I am going to scratch with this until l get lucky.'”

Just days later, Gary scratched off Mega 7’s ticket to reveal the top prize — the last of four that were available.

“I called my wife and told her, ‘I just scratched a $2 million ticket,’” he recalled. “I was bawling my eyes out when I called her. I was just so happy.”

Gary and his wife chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after the required taxes, took home $851,174.

Gary says he plans to pay some bills, invest, and potentially buy a house.

“If we do it right, this sets us up for the rest of our lives,” he said.