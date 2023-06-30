RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Chapel Hill man used a lucky Chuck E. Cheese coin from 2010 — the year he was married — to scratch off a lottery ticket that won him $2 million last week.
Bobby Gary bought a $20 lottery ticket at Harris Teeter on Hillsborough Road in Durham, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.
He found the Chuck E. Cheese coin recently while cleaning out his car.
“I said, ‘I feel like it is going to bring me luck. And it did,'” Gary said. “I told myself, ‘I am going to scratch with this until l get lucky.'”
Just days later, Gary scratched off Mega 7’s ticket to reveal the top prize — the last of four that were available.
“I called my wife and told her, ‘I just scratched a $2 million ticket,’” he recalled. “I was bawling my eyes out when I called her. I was just so happy.”
Gary and his wife chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after the required taxes, took home $851,174.
Gary says he plans to pay some bills, invest, and potentially buy a house.
“If we do it right, this sets us up for the rest of our lives,” he said.