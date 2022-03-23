CHAPEL HILL, N.C.(WNCN) – The Chapel Hill Police Department reported a bicyclist was hurt in an early morning hit-and-run crash on Wednesday.

The victim was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near Municipal Drive just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The cyclist said the vehicle that hit him left the scene of the crash. He was treated and released from UNC Hospitals.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding the driver. Anyone with information can call 911 or contact the police department at 919-968-2760. Callers who want to stay anonymous can call Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515.

This is the latest in a string of injuries to bicyclists in the area. In January, a cyclist died after a driver in a parked car opened the door to get out. Chapel Hill police said Nicholas Watson ran into it and was thrown from the bicycle.

The town has started to work on road improvements to better protect cyclists. The biggest additions have been rectangular rapid flashing beacons and new bike lanes. The town has installed flexible bollards and painted a solid white line to delineate car travel lanes and bike lanes. These have been added on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the mid-block crosswalk in front of town hall.