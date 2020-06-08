Chapel Hill duo sought following Chatham County man’s killing last month

Shyquaule Javon Fisher (left) and Kenneth Joseph Bass Jr. in photos from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been charged — but are still on the run — in the killing of a man at his home last month in Chatham County, deputies said Monday.

The two suspects are also facing robbery charges in the death of Emerson David Batsche, 20, of Bear Creek, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting on Artis Cotton Road just before 1 a.m. on May 20.

Kenneth Joseph Bass Jr., 18, and Shyquaule Javon Fisher, 25, both of Dobbins Drive in Chapel Hill are charged with second-degree murder, but have not been taken into custody, the news release said.

Fisher is charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon while Bass is charged with felony aid and abet armed robbery.

The pair is also charged with obstruction of justice.

“Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of these individuals is encouraged to call 911,” the news release said.

