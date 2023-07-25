CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — People in the Triangle looking to interact with animals in a fun way don’t have to go very far.

Spring Haven Farm in Chapel Hill has recently made Entrepreneur Magazine and Yelp’s inaugural “America’s Favorite Mom & Pop Shops” list, which ranked 150 small business in 10 categories. The Chapel Hill Farm came in at No. 14 in the Arts and Entertainment category.

Dozens of happy customers have goats join them right on top of their tables as they carve pumpkins and offer snacks to the goats in the process. (Ashley Anderson/CBS 17)

“Ceiran Crihfield and his father opened their family farm to the public in 2016 with a simple intention — to connect humans and animals,” reads Entrepreneur’s entry on the business. “Goats are the principal draw, and the farm gives people the opportunity to interact with them in a large central pen. But as that became a hit, the farm expanded to include Baby Goat Zen (50 minutes of ‘snuggling, hugging and playing with baby goats’) and even Movies with Goats, in which the pasture is turned into an outdoor and animal-rich cinema.”

According to Spring Haven Farm’s website, tickets to Baby Goat Zen cost $28.50 per person, a price that includes full admission to the rest of the farm. General admission tickets cost $13.50. Other experiences such as gem mining can be added at extra cost.

Tickets are also currently available for the farm’s Movies with Goats nights. Upcoming dates for the event are Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 2 and 8, during which a rated G or PG movie will be shown. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets and are allowed to bring their own food and even wine or beer.

Goats greet a pumpkin carver inside the large goat pen at Spring Haven Farm in October 2021. (Ashley Anderson/CBS 17)

Three Asheville businesses also made the list, but in other categories: LaZoom ranked No. 12 for Event Planning, Hole Doughnuts came in at No. 11 for Food, and Huli Sue’s BBQ & Grill took the No. 15 spot in the Restaurants category.

To create the list, Yelp identified and verified independently owned and operated businesses, ranked them using factors including ratings and reviews on Yelp, then filtered by geography so only one business per state appeared in each category. Finally, they checked to make sure businesses were open and that restaurants had a passing health score.