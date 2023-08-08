CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Fire Department needs to hire 15 firefighters in less than a month and they’re looking to fill some of those positions with people with no prior experience.

The town has traditionally sought out certified firefighters to fill vacancies but new Fire Chief Jay Mebane believes this approach will expand the department’s applicant pool.

When he was the chief in Burlington last year, they hosted a non-certified academy. He told CBS 17 the number of inexperienced applicants tripled the number of certified firefighters applying.

“It’s a broader market when we’re talking about non-certified applicants versus certified. Some challenges when we’re talking about hiring from certified firefighters is recruiting from other organizations,” Mebane said.

Mebane said no matter the level of experience, anyone who puts on the unform will be properly trained and ready to serve.

Potential applicants will need to apply by Sept. 3 in order to start training academy in November but Mebane says he hopes to create a year-round application process in the future.